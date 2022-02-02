Giving your child a head start

In today’s fiercely competitive world, parents want nothing more than to pave the way for their children’s success. And there is much that they can do to nurture their children’s development from a young age.

Dr Ng Ee Lynn, a research scientist at the National Institute of Education had a fruitful talk with Ms Sandra Davie, The Straits Times’ senior education correspondent, on the ways parents can foster positive mindsets and attitudes – like curiosity and a love for reading – which will carry their children through to working life.

Cultivate a love for reading

From reading periods and book fairs in school to national reading campaigns, the message is clear: Reading is important, and there is no lack of evidence to support this.

Ms Davie highlights an ongoing British Cohort Study, which follows more than 17,000 people who were born in 1970 and tracks various aspects of their development – from physical to academic. It found that people from the same social background who read a book more than once a week, at age 10, scored better results in a range of cognitive tests, when they were age 16, than those who did not. Researchers also found a link between reading and greater intellectual progress in vocabulary, spelling and surprisingly, mathematics. The study concluded that reading’s impact on a child’s general progress was four times greater than having a degree-holder as a parent.

However, instead of rushing out to buy the latest bestsellers or recommended books, parents should first take the cue from their children. Dr Ng says it is important to recognise and respond to children’s level of comfort and their current skills when trying to teach them new skills. She advises letting them choose the titles that interest them.

Parents may also want to stock up on printed books instead of e-books as research has shown that printed books are more beneficial to children. While e-books may offer convenience, interactivity and a plethora of extra content like songs and animation, these serve as a distraction. Thus, one’s “mental muscles” – like imagination, visualisation and critical thinking – could be undermined.

In due time, parents can slowly widen their children’s scope with new, different topics. The aim is to cultivate a love for reading and not turn it into a dreaded chore. As Dr Ng puts it, “When children feel safe, they are more likely to want to explore.”

Build a rich and comfortable learning environment at home

On that note, parents should strive to make their homes a conducive environment for learning. Start by having simple learning activities with your children to expose them to various concepts and inspire curiosity and an eagerness to learn.

Anything can be turned into a learning opportunity. Dr Ng cites a simple experiment involving two jars with different water levels, where children can decide how many marbles to plonk in to make the water overflow. Parents can engage their children in conversation and have them predict what will happen. Fun aside, higher parental engagement has also been shown to increase numeracy and mother tongue skills, among others.