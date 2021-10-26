Can ivermectin protect someone from Covid-19?

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that has lately come under intense scrutiny amid a government clampdown on its illegal distribution and false claims surrounding the pill as a cure for Covid-19.

In the United States, many people have taken the drug, believing it could treat Covid-19. US poison control centres reported 1,718 ivermectin exposure cases for the year till Oct 17 - twice that for the same period last year.

In Singapore, a 65-year-old woman was hospitalised on Oct 1 with fever, joint inflammation and vomiting after taking ivermectin pills on the advice of friends. She thought it would help prevent Covid-19 infection.

How did ivermectin become associated with Covid-19 and how did claims that it is a cure for the disease become widespread?

The Straits Times answers your questions.

Q What is ivermectin?

A Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used to treat some parasitic infections. In Singapore, it is a prescription drug used by medical professionals to treat parasite infestations like scabies or head lice.

Developed in the US in the 1970s, it was used to stop parasitic infections and at farms to deworm horses and other animals.

In 1996, it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans. It was famously used to treat river blindness in Latin American countries and later used to treat parasite infestations and even malaria.

Q Why do people think that ivermectin can cure Covid-19?

A Ivermectin was one of many drugs studied when scientists were looking to find safe generic drugs that could be used to treat Covid-19.

An early study published in June last year by the US National Centre for Biotechnology Information showed high doses of ivermectin could subdue the coronavirus in laboratory studies.

The results have not been proven in animals or humans but many people latched on to the hope that it was the cure humanity sought. There are many studies under way to test ivermectin's effectiveness in treating Covid-19.

Q What are the authorities saying about ivermectin?

A The World Health Organisation and other authorities have reiterated that current data does not prove that the drug is effective.

Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin pills, has also advised against using it to treat Covid-19.

Associate Professor Jenny Low, a senior consultant of infectious diseases at the Singapore General Hospital, said that while the evidence does not rule out ivermectin as a potential cure, there is still no strong evidence to support it.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday said ivermectin is not an anti-viral medicine and is not approved for treating Covid-19.

Q What are the dangers of taking ivermectin?

A Taking ivermectin without medical supervision can lead to toxic effects like seizures or liver injury, said the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine published by the Massachusetts Medical Society.

The FDA has cautioned against the use of ivermectin, especially for those taking other medications like blood thinners. Large doses of the drug can be highly toxic, it said.

Q What about the studies that claim it is fit for treating Covid-19?

A Prof Low said the doses that showed the drug to work in the laboratory do not translate to safe use by humans, as the dosage is several hundred times higher than what is recommended for humans.

Q My friends are supplying ivermectin. Should I buy from them?

A In Singapore, it is illegal to self-medicate with ivermectin.

The authorities are now investigating the illegal distribution of ivermectin linked to the incident involving the 65-year-old woman, who is said to have bought the drug through a friend.

ST has asked MOH for data on ivermectin exposure in Singapore.

Those found guilty of illegally selling medicines can get into trouble with the law.

Those who spread false claims about the virus could also get into trouble. Criminal lawyer James Ow Yong of Kalco Law said those who give advice without basis can be found guilty of causing hurt by a rash or negligent act.

On Sunday, Singapore's fake news law was invoked against local website Truth Warriors for making false claims about the safety of ivermectin in treating Covid-19.