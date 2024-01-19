askST: Iswaran is the first reported person to be charged under Section 165. What is this provision?

SINGAPORE – Former transport minister S. Iswaran’s case is the first time in 153 years that anyone in Singapore has been reported to be charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, since 1871 when the Penal Code was introduced here.

Legal experts and lawyers told The Straits Times that no other person here is believed to have been charged before under this Section, which makes it an offence for a public servant to accept gifts from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

Of the 27 charges Iswaran faces, 24 of them fall under Section 165.

He is accused of obtaining items worth more than $218,000 – including tickets to musicals and football matches – from billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng.

Iswaran also faces two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) and one charge of obstructing the course of justice.

The value of the items in Iswaran’s 27 charges is more than $380,000.

1. What constitutes an offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code?

Adjunct Professor Kevin Tan from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) law school said the offence penalises public servants who obtain or accept gifts, or attempt to do so, from an individual with whom the public servant has official dealings without necessarily giving or doing anything in return.

He added that Section 165, which has been in the Penal Code since it was introduced in Singapore in 1871, is intended to deter public servants from abusing their positions to enrich themselves or others.

In Iswaran’s case, he is accused of obtaining valuable items from Mr Ong, who is founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited and chairman of Singapore GP, which organises the Formula One night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit annually.

Mr Ong has not been charged.

ST reported earlier that in the mid-2000s, then junior trade minister Iswaran and Mr Ong convinced then Formula One Group chief executive Bernie Ecclestone to make Singapore the venue for the sport’s first night race, starting in 2008.

Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan said that while Singapore has no reported cases under Section 165, countries such as Malaysia and Brunei have used the provision in their penal codes.

He pointed to the case of former Selangor chief minister Mohamad Khir Toyo, who was sentenced to a year in jail in September 2015 after he was convicted of corruption charges, including those under Section 165 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

Mohamad Khir was found guilty of buying land and property below market value from a businessman who had dealings with him at the time.

Another case involved former Brunei minister of development Ismail bin Pengiran Damit, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2010 after being convicted of 11 corruption charges, including eight offences under the Brunei Penal Code’s Section 165.

He was found guilty of accepting gratification from a managing director of a building contractor who had contracts with the Brunei government.