askST: How can mid-career workers use the $4,000 SkillsFuture credit top-up?

Q: How much of the course fees will the top-up cover?

A: Most of the courses eligible for SFC (Mid-Career) will receive course fee subsidies of up to 90 per cent. The $4,000 credit can cover the majority of the course fees after the subsidies.

For example, for IHL full qualifications, which require a longer-term financial commitment, the $4,000 can fully offset the out-of-pocket course fees of a part-time diploma, as well as those of a post-diploma programme.

The $4,000 credit can also offset about half of the out-of-pocket course fees for a part-time undergraduate degree.

The SFC (Mid-Career) can also support more than one course for reskilling through the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme. This is to provide industry-relevant training and employment facilitation support, to help individuals move into job roles in sectors with good hiring demand.

Besides the SFC (Mid-Career), Singaporeans can also use their SFC (Base Tier) for such courses.

The SFC (Base Tier) comprises a $500 opening credit that does not expire. A one-time top-up of $500 was provided to those aged 25 and above in 2020. This top-up will expire at the end of 2025.

For example, the full course fees for the Associate Data Analyst SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme is $19,000. After the 90 per cent SSG course fee subsidies, the net fee payable, excluding GST, is $1,900.

Since this amount can be covered by the $4,000 credit, there will be no out-of-pocket fees for this programme.

Q: Can I use the SFC (Mid-Career) with other existing SSG credits?

A: SFC (Mid-Career) can be used with the existing SFC balance for eligible courses. Approved SFC claims will be deducted from the available SFC balance in the following sequence:

Any initial deduction will be from the one-off SFC top-up of $500 given in 2020 to all Singaporeans aged 25 and above, as this expires on Dec 31, 2025.

The second deduction will be made from the SFC (Mid-Career) for eligible courses.

The last deduction will be made from the opening SFC of $500, which does not expire.

Q: How will the top-up work when I sign up for a course? Do I pay out of pocket first, or will the fees be automatically deducted from the credits?

A: You do not need to pay out of pocket if you intend to use the SFC for the course fee.

If you intend to utilise your SFC in part or in full to offset your course fees, you should inform your training provider during the course registration.

You will receive an invoice from your training provider indicating the SFC amount to be utilised. Thereafter, visit the MySkillsFuture portal, log in via Singpass and submit your SFC claim at least 60 days before the course start date.

Q: If I am turning 40 only in July 2025 but want to sign up for a course in January 2025, will I be able to use the SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) top-up, or do I have to wait till I am 40?

A: You do not have to wait till your birthday in July 2025 as your SFC (Mid-Career) will be credited to your account on Jan 1, 2025.

Q: Can someone who is currently not working use the top-up to upskill? What if I have to drop out of the course due to an emergency?

A: From May 1, 2024, all Singaporeans aged 40 and above, regardless of their employment status, will receive the SFC (Mid-Career) of $4,000.

If you wish to drop out of the course, inform the training provider immediately so it can make alternative arrangements for you, if feasible.

If you wish to cancel your course, you will need to log in to the MySkillsFuture portal to cancel your SFC claim at least one day before the course start date.

If you have started the course, consult the training provider on its refund policy.

Correction note: This story has been edited for clarity.