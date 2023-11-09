Zelensky says unclear whether Trump would be good or bad for Ukraine

KYIV - Ukrainians are concerned with certain voices in the U.S. Republican party calling to cut back support for Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenksiy said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview by video link at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Zelenskiy said it was nevertheless up to Americans to vote for their president and that it was not immediately clear what a Donald Trump presidency would mean for Ukraine.

To view the live broadcast of the World Stage go to the Reuters NEXT news page: https://www.reuters.com/world/reuters-next/ REUTERS