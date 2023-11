KYIV - Ukraine will be able to ensure that post-war reconstruction is free from corruption, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview by video link at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Zelenskiy also said that Kyiv had already shown significant progress in fighting graft.

