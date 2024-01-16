Zelenskiy and Blinken discuss defence cooperation in Davos

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Head of the Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak arrive for the meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured) during the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed defence cooperation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Davos on Tuesday.

Particular emphasis was made on air defence and long-range capabilities, Zelenskiy said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He informed Blinken and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan of the battlefield situation, plans for 2024, and the means needed to fulfil them.

Kyiv is increasing efforts to ramp up domestic military production to ensure stable supplies and become less dependent on foreign partners, which face their own shortages and cannot meet Ukraine's battlefield needs.

"We... emphasised that greater defence cooperation and co-production will increase Ukraine's self-reliance while decreasing its reliance on foreign military and financial aid," Zelenskiy said. REUTERS

