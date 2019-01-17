Younger brother of new Sultan sets hearts aflutter

PETALING JAYA • It is not just Sultan Abdullah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, 59, who was sworn in on Tuesday as the sixth ruler of Pahang, who is in the news.

His younger brother, Tengku Arif Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua'adzam Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah, has also caught people's attention - thanks to his good looks.

Some have called him their Prince Charming, while others said he looks like a model.

Social media is all abuzz about the handsome, 25-year-old son of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar and Sultanah Kalsom Abdullah.

"Following the proclamation of Tengku Abdullah (now Sultan Abdullah), I now notice Tengku Fahd. I think it is not too much if I call him Pa-hunk," said Twitter user _TheJebs.

The post has received more than 700 retweets and 1,000 likes.

Twitter user haziqridzuanHR posted, along with pictures of the Prince: "Can I make you a model for a character in my next novel?"

Another user posted: "Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Tengku Fahd! He is Pahang's best-kept secret. And I want him to remain as Pahang's best-kept secret because he is Pahang's hot prince and not your hot prince."

Referring to Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, Twitter user Firrrdaus posted: "Tengku Fahd all the way! Bye Mateen."

Tengku Fahd is the founder and head of the Sultan Ahmad Shah Environment Trust.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK