Young leaders see challenges in US-Asean ties

Young leaders convening during the US-Asean Partnership Forum say there are growing challenges with the United States' reduced involvement in South-east Asia, which has opened the way for China to exert greater power over the 10-member regional grouping.

Among the challenges raised were weak US support for infrastructure development in the region and limited investment fund alternatives after the US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), four of the 25 representatives of the Pacific Forum Young Leaders Programme said at a discussion yesterday.

They, however, remained optimistic that opportunities lay within these challenges, and hoped that while Asean was keeping its independence and centrality, it could look to the US as a "capacity builder" in a wide range of areas from infrastructure, to cyber security and the environment.

Ms Nur'Asyura Salleh, Asia project manager for US-based non-governmental organisation One Earth Future, pointed out there was a significant gap between the US' and China's support for infrastructure development across the globe, which also affected the region.

The US, under its Better Utilisation of Investments Leading to Development Act, had a budget of US$60 billion (S$81 billion), which would be distributed under a partnership with US companies.

In contrast, China had invested around US$1 trillion on its Belt and Road Initiative across the world.

Asean, meanwhile, needed around US$110 billion in infrastructure spending a year until 2025, according to the Asian Development Bank.

"Currently, it is projected that only half of the budget funding will be met over the next 10 years in countries like Vietnam," Ms Nur'Asyura said, of the big financing need in the region.

Mr Andrew Rowan, director of GKTA Group, a business advisory firm, said Asean needed to set up an infrastructure institute that would focus on financing, among others, to maintain its independence, while also allowing cross-border collaboration and expertise sharing.

Ms Zing Yang, a senior vice-president of VNX Exchange, a marketplace and trading platform for tokenised venture capital assets, said another challenge is attributable to the US retreat from the TPP, which has enabled China to advance its own agenda for Asean.

"With the decline in the US engagement in the region and the focus on domestic policies, Asean states, particularly smaller ones in need of investment, are left vulnerable to debt-trap diplomacy and potential economic coercion by China," she said.