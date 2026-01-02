Yemen's Hadramout to launch 'peaceful operation' to reclaim military sites, says region's Saudi-backed governor

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A flag of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) flutters on a military patrol truck, at the site of a rally by STC supporters in Aden, Yemen, January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

DUBAI, Jan 2 - The Saudi-backed governor of Yemen's Hadramout province said on Friday he would launch a peaceful operation to take back military positions from the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, but that the actions were not a declaration of war.

The move marks the latest escalation in war-torn Yemen where a rift between Gulf powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who back opposing sides, has been playing out since December.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government said on Friday it had appointed Hadramout Governor Salem Ahmed Saeed al-Khunbashi to take overall command of the "Homeland Shield" forces in the eastern province, granting him full military, security and administrative authority in what it said was a move to restore security and order.

The operation targets military sites only and is "not a declaration of war," it said.

The UAE backs the STC, which seized large swathes of southern Yemen last month from the internationally recognised government, backed by Saudi Arabia, which in turn saw the move as a threat.

The UAE last week said it was pulling its remaining forces out of Yemen after Saudi Arabia backed a call for its forces to leave within 24 hours in one of the severest disagreements between the two Gulf oil powers to ever play out in public.

The STC did not immediately respond to the Hadramout governor's declaration.

ADEN AIRPORT SHUT

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen also on Friday blamed STC leader Aidarus Al-Zubaidi for refusing to grant landing permission the previous day for a plane carrying a Saudi delegation to Aden.

A halt in flights at Aden international airport on Thursday continued into Friday as both sides traded blame as to who was responsible for the air traffic shutdown.

"For several weeks and until yesterday, the Kingdom sought to make all efforts with the Southern Transitional Council to end the escalation ... but it faced continuous rejection and stubbornness from Aidarus Al-Zubaidi," the Saudi ambassador, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said on X.

Zubaidi issued directives to close air traffic at Aden's airport on Thursday, the ambassador added, saying that a plane carrying a Saudi delegation to Aden aiming to find solutions to the crisis was denied permission to land.

In a statement on Thursday, the STC-controlled Transport Ministry in turn accused Saudi Arabia of imposing an air blockade, saying Riyadh required all flights to go via Saudi Arabia for extra checks.

Aden's international airport is the main gateway for regions of the country outside Houthi control. REUTERS