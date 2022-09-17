Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as Covid-19 precaution

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Chinese President Xi Jinping stayed away from a dinner attended by 11 heads of state at a regional security summit in line with his delegation's Covid-19 policy, a source in the Uzbek government said on Friday.

Mr Xi, who is making his first foreign trip since the beginning of the pandemic, is attending a meeting this week of the China-and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

However, he was absent from group photographs published late on Thursday when the leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, went for dinner.

An Uzbek government source confirmed Mr Xi's absence and said the Chinese delegation cited its Covid-19 policy as the reason.

In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Xi, 69, is set to secure a historic third leadership term at a Communist Party congress that will begin next month.

