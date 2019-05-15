Xi Jinping lauds Singapore's multicultural harmony

Chinese President Xi Jinping said yesterday that Singapore was a bright spot that stood as an example to the world of a multicultural society with its communities co-existing in harmony, during a meeting with Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

Madam Halimah, who is on a three-day visit to China, said that this compact evolved "through a process of understanding, respect and tolerance among each other".

She is also attending the inaugural Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations organised by Beijing, where she will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony today.

