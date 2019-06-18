Xi Jinping to meet Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang this week

BEIJING • Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit North Korea on Thursday for two days, state media in both countries reported yesterday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit the reclusive country in 14 years.

Neighbouring China is North Korea's lone major ally, and the visit comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and North Korea over efforts to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.

"Both sides will exchange views on the (Korean) peninsula situation and push for new progress in the political resolution of the peninsula issue," China's official CCTV broadcaster said in a lengthy report that led the evening broadcast.

North Korea's official KCNA news agency said that the invitation was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Following a failed summit between US President Donald Trump and Mr Kim in Hanoi earlier this year, Pyongyang has resumed some weapons tests and warned of "truly undesired consequences" if the US is not more flexible.

Mr Xi's visit to North Korea kicks off a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity around the Korean peninsula, with Mr Trump set to visit ally South Korea after the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit later this month in Osaka, Japan.

South Korea's presidential Blue House said yesterday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mr Xi will hold a summit during the G-20 event.

Mr Kim has made four visits to China since March last year, CCTV reported.

The first was a dramatic and secretive rail journey that was his first known trip abroad since assuming power in June 2011.

A visit by Mr Xi to Pyongyang had long been expected within diplomatic circles. This year marks the 70th year since China and North Korea established diplomatic ties, CCTV noted.

Mr Kim and Mr Trump held a summit last year in Singapore and one in Hanoi this year, but hopes among observers over imminent progress towards denuclearisation have since faded.

The US demands that North Korea make verifiable progress towards giving up its nuclear weapons before any sanctions are eased, while North Korea says the US has done nothing to reward steps already taken.

Mr Kim has met Mr Moon three times, most recently in September last year, and the South's Blue House issued a statement in support of Mr Xi's visit to the North.

"We expect the upcoming trip will contribute to an early restart of negotiations aimed at achieving complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and to establishing lasting peace," said Blue House spokesman Ko Min-jung.

North Korea and US-supported South Korea have been locked in an armed stand-off since their 1950-1953 war ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

The last Chinese leader to visit North Korea was Mr Hu Jintao in 2005.

REUTERS