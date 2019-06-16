Xi celebrates 66th birthday with Putin, cake and ice cream

BEIJING/MOSCOW • Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated his 66th birthday yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mr Putin, whom Mr Xi considers a close friend, gave Mr Xi ice cream as a present, Chinese state media reported.

The discussion of senior leaders' private lives is extremely rare in China and the exact birth dates of most of them are considered a state secret and not revealed publicly.

State television showed pictures of Mr Xi and Mr Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Mr Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Taji-kistan, where they were attending a regional summit.

While Mr Putin gave Mr Xi Russian ice cream - the flavour was not mentioned - Mr Xi gave Putin some Chinese tea, the report said.

Mr Xi thanked Mr Putin and said that in China, Mr Putin was extremely popular, it added.

Pictures on Chinese state television's website showed the two men inspecting a white cake decorated with red and blue confectionery flowers with the words written on it, in somewhat shaky red-coloured Chinese characters, "good fortune double six". It was not immediately clear if Mr Xi ate any of the cake.

At a separate event on Thursday in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, China and Russia reinforced their security ties at a summit of a Eurasian military alliance, amid persisting tensions with the United States.



Mr Xi and Mr Putin, along with six other leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, signed a declaration reaffirming their intent to ensure security for their region.

"The member states, drawing on a high level of mutual trust, will strive to provide security, stability, neighbourliness, friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation in the region," the declaration said.

China and neighbouring Russia have been developing an ever closer relationship in recent years as their ties with the United States deteriorate.

Mr Putin hosted Mr Xi in Russia last week, including for the country's premier investment forum in St Petersburg.

Trade between Russia and China rose 24.5 per cent last year, in comparison with the year before, to US$108 billion (S$148 billion), according to Russia's Federal Customs Service.

