World's longest sea bridge links HK, Macau with Zhuhai

The world's longest sea bridge, connecting the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau with the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai, is set to open to traffic tomorrow. Construction started in 2009 on the 55km crossing.

Ahead of the opening, residents and business people in Zhuhai and Macau expressed hope that it would help boost the local economy.

The bridge aims to further integrate Hong Kong and Macau with the nine mainland cities around the Pearl River Estuary.

Together, the 11 cities will form the Greater Bay Area, which underpins China's ambitions to have innovation and technology drive its next phase of economic growth.

In Hong Kong, the project has met with criticism and opposition, mainly due to budget overruns.

The Hong Kong government has had to cough up HK$120 billion (S$21 billion) for it so far.

