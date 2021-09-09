World waiting to see if Taliban will rule differently

While assurances of a different, more moderate Taliban rule did not come to pass in terms of new faces in its Cabinet, the international community has pledged to reserve conclusions and look at the group's actions.
The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled its transitional Afghan government largely made up of stalwarts in power during its last regime in the 1990s, including several still designated as global terrorists. Notably, there were no women.
Countries including the United States, Britain and Qatar separately said the Taliban will be assessed on its "actions", including whether it allows people who want to leave the country to do so freely.