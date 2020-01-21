World Briefs: Putin replaces top Russia prosecutor

Putin replaces top Russia prosecutor

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday removed Mr Yury Chaika, the powerful Prosecutor-General, from office, and nominated a replacement, the Kremlin said.

The 68-year-old's successor is expected to be Mr Igor Krasnov, 43, now deputy head of the Investigative Committee, a separate state agency that probes major crimes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Myanmar panel finds no 'genocide'

YANGON • A panel appointed by the Myanmar government to probe allegations of abuses in Rakhine state in 2017 that drew global outrage said yesterday it has found no evidence of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state during weeks of brutal violence that followed a military crackdown against the group, during which the United Nations said mass killings were carried out with "genocidal intent".

The Myanmar panel in a statement yesterday blamed Rohingya militants for attacking 30 police posts and "provoking" the crackdown, describing the situation as an "internal armed conflict".

REUTERS

Thai court to decide on party's future

BANGKOK • Thailand's Constitutional Court is to decide today on whether to dissolve the opposition Future Forward Party, in a ruling that could strengthen the military-backed government's majority in Parliament.

The case is based on a complaint that claims the party is seeking to overthrow the revered constitutional monarchy and is linked to the Illuminati, a secret society that conspiracy theorists believe seeks world domination.

REUTERS