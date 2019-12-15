World Briefs: Police shoot Taiwan bomb suspect

Police shoot Taiwan bomb suspect

TAIPEI • Police in southern Taiwan yesterday shot a man suspected of planting a possible explosive device outside a campaign office for the island's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, the official Central News Agency reported. Taiwan holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Jan 11, and campaigning is in full swing with the Kuomintang challenging the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of President Tsai Ing-wen, who is currently far ahead in the polls. The device, planted outside the entrance to a Kuomintang office in Tainan city, contained wires, liquid and powder, the report said.

REUTERS

Teen held in NYC campus killing

NEW YORK • A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman who was approached in a park by as many as three youths as she ventured from her New York City campus on the eve of final exams. The arrest of such a young suspect added another tragic element to the slaying of 18-year-old Tessa Majors, a case that has troubled city and campus leaders. At Friday's hearing in family court, Detective Vincent Signoretti testified that the 13-year-old boy said his two friends grabbed Ms Majors, put her in a chokehold and robbed her. The detective testified that the teen said he did not stab Ms Majors - he watched his friend slash her with a knife.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cholera kills 27,000 pigs in Indonesia

MEDAN • More than 27,000 pigs have died in a hog-cholera epidemic that has struck Indonesia, with thousands more at risk, an animal welfare official said.

Thousands of pigs have died in more than a dozen regencies across North Sumatra over the past three months, and the pace of deaths is increasing, the authorities said. "Every day, between 1,000 and 2,000 pigs are dying. It's quite a high figure," said Mr Agustia, the veterinary office chief in Medan who goes by one name, on Friday. Still, he added that the current death toll was a small fraction of the 1.2 million hogs in North Sumatra.

Last month, more than 1,000 cholera-stricken pigs were buried in the province after their decaying carcasses were plucked from local waterways, as police searched for suspects who discarded them.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE