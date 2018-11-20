World Briefs: Najib called in for questioning again

Najib called in for questioning again

PUTRAJAYA • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was summoned again to meet graft investigators, this time over what is believed to be the project to provide electricity to rural schools in Sarawak that has already entangled his wife.

He was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters for four hours yesterday.

Najib is already facing close to 40 charges in relation to corruption, money laundering and power abuse.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

No China base in Cambodia: Hun Sen

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia will not allow foreign military bases on its soil, Prime Minister Hun Sen said yesterday, swatting away US concerns about a possible Chinese naval site near hotly contested seas.

China has lavished billions of dollars in soft loans, infrastructure and investment on the poor South-east Asian country, providing Mr Hun Sen with a fast-growing economy. In exchange, Cambodia has been a staunch China ally.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No deal on Afghan peace talks: Taleban

KABUL • A meeting between the Taleban and the US special envoy for Afghanistan to pave the way for peace talks ended with no agreement, the Taleban said a day after the diplomat declared an April 2019 deadline to end the 17-year war. Afghanistan's security situation has worsened since Nato ended combat operations in 2014.

REUTERS