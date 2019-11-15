World Briefs : Najib asks court to postpone trial

Najib asks court to postpone trial

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has asked the High Court to postpone his trial for allegedly tampering with sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad's (1MDB) audit report.

The case is scheduled to begin next Monday. Najib asked for it to be moved to Jan 13 instead and has named the public prosecutor and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy as respondents, reported Free Malaysia Today.

Najib, 66, has a total of five court cases, including one involving a former 1MDB unit, SRC International, and four others related directly to 1MDB, spanning 42 criminal charges for corruption and money laundering.

China, US holding 'in-depth' trade talks

BEIJING • China and the US are holding "in-depth" discussions on a first-phase trade agreement, and cancelling tariffs is an important condition to reaching a deal, the Chinese Commerce Ministry said yesterday.

The degree of tariff cancellation should fully reflect the importance of a "phase one" agreement, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a regular briefing.

"China has emphasised many times that the trade war began with additional tariffs and should end with the cancellation of additional tariffs," he said.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was "close" but offered no details and warned that he would raise tariffs "substantially" on Chinese goods without such a deal.

REUTERS

Cambodian PM orders release of opponents

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian Premier Hun Sen ordered the release yesterday of dozens of opponents and activists that the authorities had accused of helping his arch-rival plot a coup.

The arrests were linked to attempts by opposition figurehead Sam Rainsy to return home from self-imposed exile in France.

Mr Hun Sen had sent out arrest warrants for Mr Rainsy to neighbouring countries ahead of his planned homecoming last Saturday.

The Cambodian government has said it will regard Mr Rainsy's return as a "coup attempt".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE