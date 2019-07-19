World Briefs: Former Pakistani PM nabbed

Former Pakistani PM nabbed

LAHORE • Former Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested and will appear before an anti-corruption court, said officials yesterday, the latest in a string of opposition figures to be targeted under the government of his successor Imran Khan.

Mr Abbasi was taken into custody in the eastern city of Lahore and is set to appear in an anti-corruption court.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai student dies after hazing ritual

BANGKOK • A Thai high school student kicked into a coma by his schoolmates died yesterday, raising alarm about a hazing culture in the country's institutions.

The 15-year-old in Nakhon Pathom province was assaulted late last month by three of his seniors, who allegedly kicked him so hard in the chest that he fell into a coma. Police said the trio, who have already been charged with assault, would face more serious charges, including "intent to kill".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India to make new bid to launch moon mission

NEW DELHI • India will make a new bid to launch a landmark mission to the moon on Monday, a week after aborting lift-off less than an hour before schedule because of a fuel leak.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said it had rescheduled the launch of Chandrayaan-2, or Moon Chariot-2, for 2.43pm on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE