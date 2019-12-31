World Briefs: Dense fog delays over 500 flights in India

Dense fog delays over 500 flights in India

NEW DELHI • Dense fog and hazardous air pollution blanketed northern India and delayed more than 500 flights yesterday, as harsh winter weather sent temperatures plunging to near-record lows. New Delhi and surrounding parts of the country are regularly shrouded by haze that hits each winter due to a build-up of vehicle fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from agricultural fires.

Woman set on fire in Romania hospital dies

BUCHAREST • A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said yesterday, in a case that has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system.

The pancreatic cancer patient died on Sunday after suffering burns to 40 per cent of her body when surgeons used an electrical scalpel despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant.

Donated breast milk scheme suspended

DHAKA • A Bangladesh hospital has suspended plans to give donated breast milk to babies after a backlash by Muslim clerics who said the scheme violated Islamic law.

The programme aimed to feed up to 500 orphans and infants of working mothers in the Muslim-majority country, which has high rates of child malnutrition and stunted growth.

Bangladesh's top Islamic leadership has not yet made a ruling on the milk bank, but it was halted after critics said it could lead to breaches of syariah law if two babies drank milk from the same mother and later married.

