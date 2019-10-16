World Briefs: Climate activists defy police order in London

Climate activists defy police order in London

LONDON • Climate change activists, including one of the founders of environmental pressure group Extinction Rebellion, defied a police order to end protests yesterday after a week of disruption in London, targeting Britain's Transport Ministry and security agency MI5.

Ms Gail Bradbrook, one of the founders of the group that is half way through two weeks of actions around the world, climbed onto the top of the entrance of the Transport Ministry to protest against a high-speed rail project known as HS2. The police ordered a halt to all of the group's protests in London on Monday, saying those who did not comply would be arrested. They have already made around 1,500 arrests over the past eight days.

REUTERS

India blocks SMS services in Kashmir

SRINAGAR • Text messaging services were blocked in Indian-administered Kashmir just hours after being restored when a truck driver was killed by suspected militants and his vehicle set ablaze, the authorities said yesterday.

Security sources said the decision to cut text services was taken to reduce the ability of militants to communicate.

The Indian authorities had restored call and text services for mobile phones only on Monday, following a 72-day blackout in the restive northern territory imposed after New Delhi scrapped the region's semi-autonomous status.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hanoi's tap water tainted with styrene

HANOI • A top government official confirmed yesterday that tap water across south-east Hanoi is contaminated with styrene, a carcinogenic substance, state media reported yesterday.

Since last Thursday, residents in the Vietnamese capital have encountered polluted water supplies, with many reporting a smell similar to burning plastic coming from their tap water, and have thus turned to bottled water in frustration.

DPA