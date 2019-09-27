World Briefs: At least 11 dead after floods hit western India

At least 11 dead after floods hit western India

MUMBAI • At least 11 people have been killed and six are missing after the western Indian city of Pune and its neighbouring areas were hit by heavy rain and flash floods.

A government official said on Wednesday that more than 28,000 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas and the local administration is on alert for more rain. Pune has received 113 per cent more rainfall than average since the start of the monsoon season in early June, a weather department official said.

REUTERS

Iran seizes narcotics destined for Europe

TEHERAN • Iran has seized 8.8 tonnes of narcotics hidden in a petrol tanker destined for Europe and uncovered one of the country's largest trafficking rings, police said yesterday.

Iran's deputy police chief Ayoub Soleimani said the shipment comprised 3.5 tonnes of morphine and 5.3 tonnes of opium. He said nine suspected traffickers were arrested with an additional 20kg of heroin and 130 firearms in their possession.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Quake on Indonesia's Maluku Islands kills 20

JAKARTA • At least 20 people were killed in an earthquake yesterday that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku Islands.

National disaster mitigation spokesman Agus Wibowo said: "At least 100 people were injured and more than 2,000 evacuated."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE