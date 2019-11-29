World Briefs: 16 killed in 2 separate attacks in Afghanistan

16 killed in 2 separate attacks in Afghanistan

KABUL • Afghan officials said yesterday that two separate explosions in the country's north killed at least 16 people, almost all of them women and young girls. In the north-eastern Kunduz province, a roadside bomb struck a civilian vehicle going to a wedding on Wednesday evening, killing at least 15 people - six women, six girls and two infants, as well as the male driver.

Hours later, a gunfight and explosion at a security checkpoint killed at least one policeman. The interior ministry blamed the Taleban for the two attacks.

Vietnam jails 3 more for anti-government posts

HANOI • Vietnam has jailed three more people for anti-government posts on social media platform Facebook deemed to defame the ruling Vietnamese Communist Party, state media and police said yesterday, bringing the total imprisoned this month to five.

Pham Van Diep, a 54-year-old activist, was jailed for nine years for spreading "distorted information defaming the Communist Party and the Vietnamese government". Separately, a court in the southern province of Dong Nai jailed a brother and sister for a total of 14 years on similar charges.

Second retrial ordered for ex-president Park

SEOUL • South Korea's top court yesterday ordered a second retrial for disgraced former president Park Geun-hye, seeking a heavier punishment over her illegal receipt of money from the country's spy agency.

Park, the country's first female president, was impeached in 2017 after huge protests over a sprawling scandal, and already faces a separate retrial for corruption and abuse of power that could add to her 25-year jail term.

