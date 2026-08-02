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The woman was sleeping in her hut when the animal dragged her away by the head, injuring her critically and leading to her death.

BHOPAL, Madhya Pradesh – A tiger attacked a woman in a village in India’s central Madhya Pradesh state while she was sleeping in her hut and injured her critically, leading to her death.

The incident took place at Parrapur Baigatola village under the Khapa range of the Kanha National Park in the wee hours of Aug 2. Forest Department officials identified the victim as Sugni Bai Dhurve.

Hearing the family’s cries, villagers rushed to the spot with torches. The tiger dragged the woman for about 300m before abandoning her and fleeing to the forest in panic, they said.

According to Ashish Pandey, assistant director of the Sijhora Buffer Zone, the villagers informed a forest department team that she was sleeping in her hut when the tiger allegedly entered the village around 1.30am, grabbed her by the head and dragged her away.

The woman, who suffered grievous head injuries, was taken to the Baihar Hospital where she died. Police recovered the body and registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is under way.

Forest Department officials said that a detailed report has been sought into the incident, and the victim’s family would be provided financial assistance as per government norms. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK