Winter is coming to Kashmir
As Kashmir prepares for the coming winter, local craftsmen are working to make the traditional fire pots used in the region.
Called a "kangri", the 15cm-wide pot made with clay and twigs holds hot coal and keeps people warm.
In a village in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, twigs (above) that will later be used to make the pots were left to dry in a field.
The kangri is encased in a handmade wicker basket and it is carried as a personal warmer.
Twigs are collected from shrubs, scraped and peeled and go through a process of soaking, drying and dyeing. They are then woven around the bowl-shaped earthenware pot.
The fire pot is also decorated with colourful threads, mirror-work and sequins.
