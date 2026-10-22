Asian Insider Podcast
Will US drop the ‘Big Bomb’ on Iran? Hard lessons for East Asia
Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.
In this episode he speaks with Prof Vali Nasr, the globally renowned expert on Iran and Middle East about where the War on Iran is currently, and what lies ahead.
Ravi and Vali also discuss US failure to protect its Gulf allies, the Houthi attacks that have pushed Saudi Arabia to the back foot, how Israel is rearranging the region, and chances of the war turning into a global conflict.
Highlights (click/tap above)
08:00 A bigger war after US mid-terms?
13:00 What if Trump nukes Iran?
22:00 Tehran’s lessons from North Korea
25:00 Houthis, and a Saudi ‘Vietnam’
35:00 Time to think of a post-US Middle East
41:00 Gulf rivalries will sharpen
45:00 Israel’s rearranging the region
50:00 Hard lessons for East Asia
Read Ravi’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Follow Ravi on X: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
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Host: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani & Amirul Karim
Executive producer: Ernest Luis
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