Will US drop the ‘Big Bomb’ on Iran? Hard lessons for East Asia

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In this episode, host Ravi Velloor speaks to Vali Nasr, a professor of International Affairs and Middle East Studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Synopsis: The Straits Times’ senior columnist Ravi Velloor distils 45 years of experience covering the Asian continent, with expert guests.

In this episode he speaks with Prof Vali Nasr, the globally renowned expert on Iran and Middle East about where the War on Iran is currently, and what lies ahead.

Ravi and Vali also discuss US failure to protect its Gulf allies, the Houthi attacks that have pushed Saudi Arabia to the back foot, how Israel is rearranging the region, and chances of the war turning into a global conflict.

Highlights (click/tap above)

08:00 A bigger war after US mid-terms?

13:00 What if Trump nukes Iran?

22:00 Tehran’s lessons from North Korea

25:00 Houthis, and a Saudi ‘Vietnam’

35:00 Time to think of a post-US Middle East

41:00 Gulf rivalries will sharpen

45:00 Israel’s rearranging the region

50:00 Hard lessons for East Asia

Read Ravi’s columns: https://str.sg/3xRP

Follow Ravi on X: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani & Amirul Karim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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