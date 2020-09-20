Will Suga pick up Abe's threads or weave his own course?

For Mr Suga, choice is between old legacy and new policy

Zhou Yongsheng

China Daily, China

After winning the intra-party election and becoming the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga succeeded Shinzo Abe as the country's prime minister on Wednesday.

If Mr Suga succeeds in stabilising the Japanese economy and politics, and contain the coronavirus, as he has vowed to, he may be able to create a different era of development in Japan, rather than continuing to live in the shadow of Mr Abe.

Although Mr Suga has vowed to follow Mr Abe's policies while making new achievements, handling Japan's relations with China will be a big challenge and an opportunity for his administration.

During the intra-party election, he said he would follow Mr Abe's domestic and foreign policies. It means he might try to further improve relations with China but at the same time take a tough stance against China in defence and security policies - for example, he may not admit Japan has a dispute with China over the Diaoyu Islands.

Notably, he has said that Tokyo-Washington relations will act as the axle of Japan's foreign relations, while Japan would maintain a balance between its relations with China and the United States. In other words, Japan will continue to align with the US as far as international relations and security affairs are concerned, and continue to back the US policy of containing China, especially in the East and South China seas and take part in the US' Indo-Pacific strategy.

It is under these preconditions that Japan will seek cooperation with China.

Yet the Suga administration is expected to continue promoting dialogue with China, particularly at the top leadership level.

Mr Suga should continue to consider inviting Chinese leaders to visit Japan, as it would help improve bilateral ties and deepen mutual trust.

Although the pandemic remains a major source of uncertainty for the economic and political situations in Japan, Mr Suga might follow Mr Abe's economic security strategy of encouraging Japanese enterprises operating overseas to "reshore", or shift back to Japan.

If that happens, China, as a major investment destination for Japan, may bear the brunt of that change, especially because using the Sino-US trade frictions as a pretext, some Japanese enterprises active in China may relocate their operations to Japan during Mr Suga's administration.

Japan's ties with China are equally important, if not more than, its ties with the US.

For the sake of sound development of Sino-Japanese ties, Mr Suga needs to reconsider whether this agenda deserves priority.

Hopes rest on Japan's recovery

Editorial

The Jakarta Post, Indonesia

The Japanese people are not the only ones who are pinning their hopes on newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the prolonged fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic stagnation it has caused. The whole world, including 10-member Asean, hopes to see Mr Suga guide Japan out of the health and economic crises, as Japan's recovery will help the ailing global economy to regain its feet.

The new prime minister is little known at the international level, because as the right-hand man of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Mr Suga devoted his time and energy to domestic affairs.

Mr Suga, as the lead government spokesman, often talked about major diplomatic issues, especially China, South and North Korea, as well as Japan's unpredictable ties with the United States under President Donald Trump.

But many say he lacks vision, compared with Mr Abe, who Mr Suga served for eight years as Chief Cabinet Secretary.

Now Japan is needed to counterbalance the might of China, both in economic and diplomatic terms, a role that has traditionally belonged to the US.

So, what can Indonesia and President Joko Widodo expect from the new Japanese leader? No major changes are likely to happen in Indonesia-Japan relations now that Mr Suga has assumed power.

In fact, whoever replaced Mr Abe, Japan would still consider Indonesia a strategic partner especially in the economic field, given the more than 1,600 Japanese companies that are now operating in Indonesia. The South-east Asian country is one of Japan's largest markets and a major supplier of natural resources.

Mr Suga will at least continue the current policies, though no more than his predecessor did.

Major changes will only happen if he wins the real battle next September.

Will Mr Suga change Seoul-Tokyo ties?

Ahn Sung-mi

The Korea Herald, South Korea

While some have expressed optimism that the exit of the hawkish Japanese premier Shinzo Abe might revitalise Seoul-Tokyo relations, which have deteriorated under his watch, many experts believe new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will adhere to his predecessor's policies.

Though Mr Suga hasn't revealed his policy direction in detail, he has said "continuity is what's important in diplomacy" when asked how closely he plans to follow Mr Abe's foreign policy. He added that he would consult with Mr Abe on foreign policy.

"It will be hard to see a drastic change in Japan's position towards South Korea, as Mr Suga vowed to continue with Mr Abe's policies," Japan expert Choi Eun-mi of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul told The Korea Herald.

"For Mr Suga, proving his legitimacy as the new prime minister will be critical. Within Japan's political dynamics, he cannot ignore LDP factions that supported him in the election. This means it is unlikely that he will voice a radical change in regards to Korea that goes against the mainstream LDP stance."

Mr Abe was a leader with a strong persona, Mr Lee Won-deok, an expert on Japan at Kookmin University in Seoul, explained. Whereas Mr Suga is more of a "realist" whose motives would be interest and popularity.

"This means if Seoul has a strong willingness to improve ties, there will be more diplomatic space for Seoul to work around," he said. "While Japan does not openly admit it, it is apparent that Japan's export curbs are retribution for a Seoul court's ruling on forced labour. If Seoul could come up with a more flexible approach on the forced labour issue and in regards to liquidating Japanese firms' assets, Japan could ease the export controls," he added.

Despite deteriorated relations, experts hope for resuming stalled talks between Seoul and Tokyo, with some anticipation that the planned trilateral summit between China, Japan and Korea scheduled for November could make a breakthrough.

Will Suga bring peace of mind?

Editorial

The Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election and will lead a new Cabinet. It is hoped that he will exercise his leadership skills to solve a mountain of problems, including dealing with an infectious disease.

This is effectively the first time since the party was formed that an LDP lawmaker not belonging to any party faction has been elected its president.

Since Mr Shinzo Abe resigned as party chief in the middle of his term, Mr Suga will serve only one year in office, until September next year. The terms of the current House of Representatives members will expire in October next year. Some have said that

Mr Suga needs to dissolve the Lower House early for a general election in order to build a full-fledged administration.

The key is to maintain a stable political system.

Expectations are high for Mr Suga, who has been at the centre of the Cabinet supporting Mr Abe's administration for a long time.

But leading a country involves a heavy responsibility. In carrying out his policies, it is not enough to simply call for policy continuity.

His ability to accurately understand changes in global affairs and strategically respond to them will be tested.

It is also essential to address social security reform and fiscal reconstruction from a medium to long-term perspective. During his election campaign, Mr Suga showed his willingness to reorganise regional financial institutions and lower mobile phone fees. He must steadily realise these matters and produce results.

The Abe administration lagged in its responses to the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Suga is partly responsible for this.

Politics has a major role to play in bringing peace of mind to society. Mr Suga must work to dispel the concerns of the people by expanding tests for the coronavirus and strengthening the medical system.

