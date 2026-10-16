Why young Indonesians are falling back in love with cinemas and the analogue lifestyle

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In this episode, we talk about how young Indonesians are falling back in love with analogue trends such jump rope and mechanical keyboards.

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

In this episode, host Li Xueying speaks with Indonesia correspondent Karina Tehusijarana about the growing popularity of shared, analogue and hands-on trends, such as a resurgence in cinema attendance to jump rope groups and custom mechanical keyboards.

As people seek ways to connect beyond their screens, these different pursuits point to a renewed interest in community and the tangible pleasures of an offline life.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:20 Post-Covid-19 cinema boom

6:30 Exploring traditional communal practices like arisan

10:40 The analogue lifestyle: A resurgence

16:50 Mechanical keyboards and diverse communities

19:50 Emerging analogue trends such as knitting and vinyl records

Read Karina Tehusijarana’s articles here: https://str.sg/dEAyW

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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