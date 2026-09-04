Taiwan is a society comfortable with contradictions 

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Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

After four years of reporting from the frontlines, Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee is hanging up her media pass to embark on a new chapter.

In this special farewell episode, host Li Xueying sits down with Wai Yee for one final, reflective look back at the island she called home for the past four years.

They discuss the stark paradox of high-tech industries coexisting with deep-rooted tradition, and the everyday resilience of people living with geopolitical uncertainty.



Wai Yee shares the stories that defined her tenure in Taiwan, and what she will miss most.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:08 Why it’s time to say goodbye: Wai Yee’s next chapter

3:56 Taiwan’s high-tech prowess meets deep-rooted tradition

6:16 How locals cope with geopolitical pressure

10:50 Taiwan’s mangoes becoming hot property in Europe

16:29 Navigating cross-strait families and shifting identities

20:17 What Wai Yee will miss most about Taiwan

Read Yip Wai Yee’s articles here: https://str.sg/wFZk

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Asian Insider Podcast on Fridays here:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

YouTube: https://str.sg/rF3qR

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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