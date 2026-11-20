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Why China is unwilling to be the world's next climate leader

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 20 - President Xi Jinping showcased China's diplomatic heft this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

But 5,000 miles away at the COP31 international climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, Beijing is sending a different message: we're not the leaders you're looking for.

The exit of the United States from international climate diplomacy under President Donald Trump since last year has left a superpower-sized hole in the COP process that many had hoped China would fill, especially after reports last year it was considering hosting COP33 in 2028.

But Beijing has decided against hosting the annual UN climate conference, two people familiar with the matter said this week. Meanwhile China's envoys to COP31 stuck to the country's accustomed low-key playbook, diplomats and observers to the talks said.

"Yes, we would like to see China take more of a role, simply because right now China is the defender of the international world order and the rule of law in the absence of the previous defenders," said Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's climate minister.

China's delegation has been mostly absent from public events at the two-week conference on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, which is attempting to address rising temperatures and the worsening impacts of climate change.

CHINA SIDES WITH THE DEVELOPING WORLD

Inside the closed-door negotiations, China's delegation fulfilled its traditional role of siding with the developing world's demands that wealthy nations give more climate finance and cut emissions faster, while resisting specific targets for phasing out fossil fuels, diplomats said.

While historically, the Western world has emitted the most greenhouse gases, China is now by far the planet's biggest emitter.

It is also a major part of the solution as the largest producer and exporter of the solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles needed to curb carbon emissions.

A Reuters analysis published ahead of the COP31 conference showed that China sent $132 billion in clean technology and investment to the developing world last year, almost on par with all developed world climate finance.

ANOTHER KIND OF LEADERSHIP

The reluctance to leverage those green credentials into a bigger role in international climate diplomacy reflects the prevailing view in Beijing that doing so would have unwelcome consequences, say observers and analysts.

For one, hosting a COP, short for Conference of the Parties, would create pressure for China to propose more ambitious climate targets, which is opposed by groups tied to the country's huge coal sector.

A bigger role on the global climate stage could also spur demands for more climate giving and reopen a long-standing debate over whether the world's second-largest economy belongs in the same league as poorer developing countries.

A person familiar with the Chinese government's thinking said the central government saw no advantage in taking on more formal climate leadership.

"The central government thinks we are already leading on renewable technology, why should we have this COP?" the person said.

China's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.

LINKING TRADE TO CLIMATE

There is one area where Beijing has been willing to take a bigger role: trade.

Just as Xi denounced "rampant protectionism" at the APEC summit this week, Chinese negotiators in Antalya pressed for language on the free flow of green trade as a way to promote the clean-technology industries that have become a major source of economic and geopolitical influence.

That could counter what China sees as trade restrictions the West has imposed only in the name of climate policy.

One European diplomat described the issue as China's key ask in talks with the European Union.

The United States has all but blocked imports of Chinese electric cars with tariffs, while the European Union has also raised barriers to Chinese clean technology and implemented rules designed to tax carbon-heavy imports.

At a pre-COP briefing in Beijing, Li Gao, China's delegation head, told reporters the conference needed to address the "new problem" of unilateralism and protectionism, a common indirect criticism from China of US and European trade policy. REUTERS