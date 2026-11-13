When MAGA comes between families

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In this episode, US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar chats with two special guests who have come up close with President Donald Trump’s famous political movement, Make America Great Again. And have decidedly mixed feelings.

Synopsis: Every month, The Straits Times gets its US Bureau Chief to analyse the hottest political and geopolitical talking points.

In this episode, US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar chats with two special guests who have come up close with President Donald Trump’s famous political movement, Make America Great Again. And have decidedly mixed feelings.

Julianna Forlano is a clinical psychotherapist based in Philadelphia. Since September 2025, she has been leading a support group for people across America whose close relationships have been disrupted by MAGA. She holds a master’s degree in social work and is an adjunct professor in the Department of Communications at Montclair State University.

Brian Post is a retired corporate employee living in Appleton, Wisconsin. He shares how hard he tried to make peace after seeing his family torn apart by MAGA.

MAGA has dominated US politics for the last decade. It has stood for various things - restoring national pride, a strong economy, a mighty military and an America-first foreign policy. MAGA also means traditional cultural values. And, in some minds it has stood for racism and exclusion.

How MAGA is straining families across America

Constant participation in MAGA rhetoric causes people to be more in “fight or flight” mode and less in reasonableness, says Forlano who compares it to an addiction. “It causes people to see any kind of disagreement as a threat and not just a disagreement,” she says.

“We are seeing families around the country that are becoming increasingly desperate to know either how to get their person out of MAGA or how to deal with them when they feel like they’re never coming out,” she adds.

On Nov 3, 2026, the US held its midterm elections. The Democrats won back control of both houses of Congress, dealing a crushing defeat to MAGA.

But for Americans experiencing strains in relationships with MAGA family members, it’s not so easy to turn the page.

“It’s like ripping skin off,” says Post.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:30 Why Julianna set up a MAGA family support group

7:00 How MAGA entered Brian Post’s life

11:00 How MAGA disrupted Brian’s family

13:00 Julianna explains how MAGA affects families

17:40 Brian describes why he had to draw a line

22:00 What is a circle of moral concern?

27:00 What helped Brian cope

28:00 Julianna on why countering with facts does not help

37:00 What the group did on election night

39:00 Will Brian celebrate Thanksgiving with family?

Read Bhagyashree Garekar’s articles: https://str.sg/whNo

Bhagyashree Garekar’s LinkedIn: https://str.sg/gD6E

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Bhagyashree Garekar (bhagya@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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