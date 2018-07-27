What's Next: July 27, 2018

World marks signing of Korean armistice

Today marks the 65th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the fighting in the Korean War.

It will be commemorated by the United Nations Command at a ceremony in the fortified Demilitarised Zone that has divided the two Koreas since the war. North Korean veterans of the war will gather in Pyongyang for a conference.

All eyes on total lunar eclipse

Crowds will be gathering all over Singapore from tonight with their eyes trained on the sky. They are hoping to witness the longest total lunar eclipse of the century in the early hours of tomorrow morning. At the same time, Mars will treat people with its bright presence close to the moon.

HDB and URA to release Q2 data

The Housing Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority release today second quarter data on the property market, including prices and rentals. There will also be data on the office market and shops.