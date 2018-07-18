What's Next: Jul 18, 2018

Thai cave survivors to meet the press

Twelve Thai boys and their football coach who were rescued from a flooded Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand earlier this month will hold a press conference today.

The soccer players were exploring the cave on June 23 when monsoon rain trapped them deep inside the 10km cave complex.

Cafe by Autism Resource Centre opens

The Autism Resource Centre's first social enterprise cafe will open officially today at Raffles Institution.

The cafe, Professor Brawn, will be partly staffed by people with special needs, such as those with autism.

Singapore Corporate Awards

The prestigious Singapore Corporate Awards, which recognises and celebrates excellence in corporate governance among listed companies, will be presented tonight at the Resorts World Convention Centre. The guest of honour is Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office. The winners of five key awards will be unveiled at the dinner, including Best Managed Board and Best Chief Executive Officer.