What's News: May 9, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Close race as Malaysia votes

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad made fervent final pitches to the country's 15 million voters last night as campaigning for the 14th general election drew to a close. Polling centres open this morning. Pollsters found that neither side has been able to secure a comfortable lead after an intense 11-day campaign.

Bold ideas for S'pore's future

From changes to housing policies to giving everyone a free phone, experts, non-governmental groups and former MPs responded to President Halimah Yacob's call for fresh ideas for Singapore's future by coming up with bold ideas of their own.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Life term for ex-China official

A former Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped as a potential successor to President Xi Jinping was sentenced to life in prison for bribery yesterday. Sun Zhengcai (above), a former Politburo member and party chief of the south-western mega-city of Chongqing, was found guilty of taking more than 170 million yuan (S$35 million)in bribes.

Australia out of tough times

Australia's ruling coalition declared last night that the nation's sagging economy had finally "pulled out" of tough times, releasing a generous budget that cut taxes and appeared designed to win over voters ahead of a looming election. Economic growth is tipped to strengthen to 3 per cent in 2018-19.

Way to boost S'pore nightlife

Singapore can boost its appeal as the most "happening" place by creating a nightlife belt, where the city glows after dark. For that to happen, regulations can't be one-size-fits-all, says Singapore Nightlife Business Association's Mr Joseph Ong.

Focus more on child in divorce

Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts Debbie Ong said she has seen evidence of extreme gatekeeping and alienating behaviour by parents in child access disputes. Divorcing parents, she added, should depend less on legal remedies and focus more on the child's welfare.

Funds raised for diver's family

Friends of commercial diver Jake Seet have started crowdfunding campaigns to raise funds for his family. Mr Seet was found dead after disappearing while conducting underwater operations for a vessel. He had two sons and was expecting a daughter next month.

More board roles for women

Women will occupy more board roles as digitisation disrupts the way companies organise themselves, said panellists at a forum at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre yesterday.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo also urged tech companies to be more inclusive and bring more women into the business.

Cavs book place in NBA finals

LeBron James scored 29 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers demolished the Toronto Raptors 128-93 in Game 4 on Monday to book their place in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a 103-92 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 to trail 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.



PHOTO: RED ROOF RECORDS



Singer with 'auntie' attitude

Home-grown jazz singer Joanna Dong (above) may have found regional fame after coming in third in singing contest Sing! China last year, but she insists she is still "very auntie". She says: "It is about your attitude. Aunties are the first to help their friends when they are in need. Aunties are also a bit 'kaypoh', but it is always from a good place... So, I think I am like that."

