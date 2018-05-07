What's News: May 7, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Final pitch before polls

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad are stepping up their campaigning before the polls on Wednesday. Datuk Seri Najib visited his home state of Pahang yesterday while Tun Dr Mahathir travelled to Kedah, Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur over the weekend.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump speech sparks anger

US President Donald Trump sparked anger in France and Britain by suggesting looser gun laws could have helped prevent deadly terror attacks in Paris in 2015, and linking a wave of knife crime in London to a handgun ban. The French Foreign Ministry voiced its "firm disapproval" of the comments.

WORLD

Myanmar dam work picks up

Work on a massive hydropower dam in eastern Myanmar appears to be picking up under heavy security, amid protests from locals and environmentalists. The Mong Ton dam on the Salween River would have been the tallest in the country and created a reservoir larger than Singapore, but its design was reportedly modified to reduce local impact.

WORLD

Japan-China-S. Korea summit

Japan, China and South Korea will hold their first summit since 2015 this week. But the three nations are reportedly at odds over a joint statement pledging cooperation towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, with Japan favouring pressure over rewards for North Korea.

OPINION

How to court Donald Trump

Lectures on values do not work on US President Donald Trump, but flattery has its own hazards. European leaders have found winning him over trying but still they must persist, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Surge in S'pore music sales

Music sales in Singapore surged by almost 30 per cent last year, totalling $27.9 million. Streaming services such as Spotify were the biggest driver of sales, raking in $15.77 million, according to data from the Swiss-based International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

HOME

Loot boxes just a gamble?

Several European countries have ruled that card packs with random rewards, also called loot boxes, in some video games constitute gambling. The games are available in Singapore, which is still monitoring the situation.

BUSINESS

Strong take-up for Twin VEW

Chinese developer CSC Land Group sold 85 per cent of the units at its Twin VEW development in West Coast Vale during its launch over the weekend.

A solid 442 of the condominium's 520 apartments were sold at an average price of $1,399 per sq ft. The 99-year leasehold project is expected to be ready by the fourth quarter of 2021.

SPORT

Valencia back with big boys

Spanish club Valencia, owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, have secured a top-four finish in La Liga to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The club's Singaporean president Anil Murthy told The Straits Times that the turnaround in the club's fortunes boils down to the tactical nous of coach Marcelino.



PHOTO: MARCUS LIN/ LIVE NATION SINGAPORE



LIFE

The evolution of Dua Lipa

British singer Dua Lipa held a full-fledged concert at The Star Theatre last Friday, about a year after the release of her eponymous debut album. The singer-songwriter tells The Straits Times that she has evolved a lot in the past year and has her fans to thank for that.

Straits Times Digital

WEB SPECIAL

Set meal deals

Looking for a set meal at a fine dining eatery that won't burn a hole in your pocket? We have 10 to recommend. str.sg/oNZo

WEB SPECIAL

Priciest gigs

Top-tier tickets to power balladeer Celine Dion's July concert will cost $1,200 each. Find out where she ranks in the list of top 10 most expensive concerts in Singapore. str.sg/ZHke