What Washington's one-China policy is based on and what Beijing objects to

The US approach to Taiwan evolved over many decades and is currently governed by its one-China policy, which is based on several documents including:

•the three US-China communiques reached in 1972, 1979 and 1982;

•the Taiwan Relations Act passed by Congress in 1979; and

•the "Six Assurances" which former president Ronald Reagan conveyed to Taiwan in 1982.

In the first communique in 1972, the US government "acknowledges" the Chinese position that "Taiwan is a part of China". The Chinese version translates this as "renshi dao", or "takes note of".

In the 1979 communique, marking the normalisation of US-China relations, the Chinese version translates "acknowledge" as "chengren", which implies acceptance or agreement. With this wording, China believes that Washington subscribes to the premise that the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) rightfully owns Taiwan. But some US officials say "acknowledge" implies that the US does not necessarily accept the Chinese position.

In the 1982 communique, the US government says it "intends gradually to reduce" arms sales to Taiwan, "leading... to a final resolution". That has not happened. Washington has said its commitment was premised on China seeking a peaceful solution to cross-strait tensions.

The Taiwan Relations Act authorises continued "commercial, cultural, and other relations" between the people of the US and Taiwan in the wake of the US decision to establish diplomatic ties with the PRC. It obliges the US to provide Taiwan with the weapons and services to defend itself and to maintain the capacity to resist any use of force against the island. Under its stance of strategic ambiguity, the US has not clarified whether it will go to Taiwan's defence if it is attacked.

The "Six Assurances" convey that the US has not agreed to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan or to consult with the PRC on the arms sales. The US will not play any mediation role between Taipei and Beijing and has not agreed to revise the Taiwan Relations Act. It also has not altered its position regarding sovereignty over Taiwan and will not exert pressure on the island to enter into negotiations with the PRC.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian spelled out China's position after the "Six Assurances" were declassified by the Trump administration in August 2020. He said the Taiwan Relations Act and Six Assurances were "created by certain US forces and are in violation of the three China-US joint communiques".