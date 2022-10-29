What President Xi’s third term could mean

Predicting Xi Jinping
Editorial
The Jakarta Post, Indonesia
One good thing about Mr Xi Jinping’s re-election to his third five-year term is that it gives other nations greater predictability about where China is moving.
Already the largest economy in the world, China is trying to live up to its role, if not ambition, as a superpower, rivalling the only other big power today, the United States.
The bigger question the rest of the world is asking is, are we seeing the emergence of a benevolent or a ruthless superpower?
The just-ended Communist Party of China congress in Beijing has cemented Mr Xi’s power, breaking with the tradition of general secretaries serving only two five-year terms.
At home, this gives the Chinese people a sense of continuity, although not necessarily stability, of China’s policy direction.
For the rest of the world, the message is clear, for the next five years, we will have to deal with Mr Xi, who is even more powerful now than the one we have come to know these last 10 years.
The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is his foreign policy signature, investing heavily in the construction of economic infrastructure in countries around the world, stretching from the South Pacific islands, through maritime South-east Asia, East Asia, all the way to the Middle East, the horn of Africa, West and Central Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe.
This is a game only big powers play. And China is using its growing military, political and economic clout to expand its power and influence globally.
Besides ensuring its security, it is doing this out of other national interests, including securing the supplies of energy resources, food and raw materials for its burgeoning population of 1.4 billion people.
With Beijing flexing its muscles, this has inevitably impacted the geopolitical security of the region and the world.
The US is rallying its allies in the West and Asia to contain China’s rise.
Signals from Beijing are disconcerting, such as Mr Xi’s determination to reunify Taiwan with China, and military manoeuvres in the contested waters in the South China Sea and East China Sea.
Indonesia has rightly refused to join these emerging anti-China alliances. A less confrontational approach is called for since China is Indonesia’s main trading partner, a major source of investment and foreign aid, and given our geographical proximity.
Containment is not the way forward. Collaboration and persuasive diplomacy make far more sense in dealing with China to help it become a benevolent superpower.
As the fourth largest country in the world, Indonesia has some leverage in negotiating with China. As we anticipate Mr Xi’s next foreign policy moves, our own independent and active policy principle mandates us to take the initiative.
How will Mr Xi use his enormous power?
Editorial
The Japan News, Japan
Mr Xi began his third term in power after being reappointed general secretary of the Communist Party of China, breaking with the customary limit of two five-year terms and a retirement age of 68.
The limit of two terms covering 10 years for the country’s presidency had already been eliminated through a 2018 amendment to the Constitution. The party congress also paved the way for Mr Xi to continue to hold the highest posts in the party and the military, effectively for life.
At a press conference, Mr Xi stressed that he will put his utmost efforts into building a great modern socialist country. This idea of a “great modern country” means a national power that can rival the United States, a goal that Mr Xi hopes to achieve by the middle of this century.
The appointments to the party’s supreme leadership make it clear that Mr Xi is not thinking about grooming a successor. Although close associates of his were promoted to the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, there were no appointments of younger people to lead the next generation.
Loyalty to Mr Xi has become obligatory, meaning that not obeying him will result in punishment.
This appears to be a reenactment of Mao Zedong’s cult of personality and deification. The tragedy must not be forgotten of the tens of millions who starved to death as a result of the failure of Mao’s Great Leap Forward economic policies and the indiscriminate suppression of people deemed to have strayed from Mao’s doctrine during the Cultural Revolution.
Unlike in the Mao era, China today is a major power. Any policy error will have a negative impact not only on China, but also on the international community. In fact, Mr Xi’s adherence to his zero-Covid-19 policy has slowed China’s growth and has become a risk factor for the global economy as a whole.
China faces many issues, including widening inequality and an ageing society with a low birth rate. Mr Xi should use the power he has concentrated in his hands to solve these problems.
China’s repeated threats against Taiwan and incursions into Japan’s territorial waters under Mr Xi, who is committed to making the country a stronger military power, are dangerous signs. Japan needs to further strengthen its security cooperation with the United States to prepare for contingencies.
Xi Jinping’s China
Randy David
Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippines
With Western democracies showing signs of worsening political and economic decay beneath uncertain leadership, one cannot help but marvel at the sight of China confidently going through the rituals of political affirmation, rather than of brutal contestation.
So dominant has Mr Xi become as China’s leader that he is now mentioned as the third figure in a triumvirate, after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
Mr Xi has, in the last 10 years, pursued the consolidation of state power over the world’s most populous country (1.4 billion people) with unrelenting determination. This goal owes much to the lessons the Chinese communist leadership drew from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. They saw that the Soviet collapse became inevitable once the communist party lost its unity and grip on power. They swore not to allow that to happen to China.
The outside world had hoped to see a Chinese leader who could match Deng’s bold opening of the country’s economic system with the necessary reform of its closed political system. Mr Xi has turned out not to be that leader.
He was unimpressed by the Chinese billionaires who amassed enormous private fortunes and used their wealth to buy political influence. He clipped the wings of those who thought their global reach had made them financial superstars worthy of adulation. He went after businessmen who parked their money abroad and kept it out of the reach of the Chinese government.
He closed down gigantic property developers who had taken deposits from aspiring home owners but failed to deliver as scheduled. He built homes for rural folks using funds “donated” by China’s billionaire class. He took to task the owners of computer game businesses for turning the country’s young people into game addicts.
Mr Xi regards capitalist development not as an end in itself, but only as a means to secure a prosperous life for all.
People who heard him attack protectionism in defence of economic globalisation at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017 wrongly thought he was singing praises to free market capitalism. Far from it. He was only thinking like a Marxist for whom socialism made sense only in the context of a productive and developed economy.
He remains a staunch Leninist, for whom the Communist Party represents the distillation of the highest consciousness of the working class and, as such, must provide direction to the government and to Chinese society as a whole. Today, Mr Xi is not just the leader of the party; he is the party. The personality cult that has grown around him, not seen since Chairman Mao’s time, attests to that.
But, as in all autocratic systems, political succession is a critical problem. Mr Xi has no visible successor. That is why every China observer keenly watches the line-up of China’s leaders as they walk onto the front stage.
An interesting side note to the 20th Congress was the selection of Mr Wang Huning as secretary general. A former professor of politics and dean of the law school at Fudan University, he is widely regarded as Mr Xi’s principal adviser.
In 1988, Mr Wang was invited to tour the United States. After visiting 30 cities and almost 20 universities, he wrote an influential report titled “America Against America”, which has become a kind of sourcebook among Chinese intellectuals for what ails the United States.
The world has stakes in Beijing outcomes
Amritpal Kaur
The Statesman, India
The once-in-five-year phenomenon of the National Party Congress of the Communist Party of China began on Oct 16. However, this session holds greater significance due to President Xi Jinping’s quest to clinch a historic third term as the president of the People’s Republic of China for himself.
President Xi will be only the second leader after Chairman Mao to have lasted longer than two terms.
His extension will bring about systemic changes in the Chinese polity, which has existed on a consensual basis since Deng Xiaoping. In many ways, it will jeopardise the peaceful change of guard and the rules governing it.
Mr Xi’s extended term will also be viewed as a mandate for his “rejuvenation” plans for China and the crescendo of nationalism.
On the one hand, it will bolster President Xi’s power and agenda; on the other, it may take China down the path from Party Rule to Personal Rule, a situation that existed before 1976.
These shifting political headwinds in China are being closely viewed by other countries including India.
Under President Xi, the Chinese approach to dealing with international issues has changed.
From a cautious state, China has become proactive in international relations.
In part, it has to do with the economic and military might of China which has propelled it into the top two positions of the world order along with the United States; this shift came with President Xi’s leadership.
The greater centralisation of power in his own hands and reforms in the Chinese defence forces have become instrumental in the greater power projection of China at home and abroad.
The rumblings in the Asia-Pacific in the past decade since Mr Xi’s accession are no coincidence; they should be viewed against the background of rising Chinese power.
Therefore, the countries in the Asia-Pacific, especially the US, Japan and Australia, will be looking closely towards Mr Xi’s ascent into the third term.
Asian politics in recent years has moved towards confrontation and containment of China and in this scenario, a “rejuvenated” Mr Xi will cause disruptions of his own. On his part, President Xi will seek to re-launch China into global prominence, after the years of Covid-19 ravages and economic crisis at home and diplomatic setbacks abroad.
The recent Global Security Initiative launched by China seeks to claim the central position for it in the aftermath of strategic backlash from Western countries led by the USA. In his bid to relaunch China into international diplomatic circles, Mr Xi may try to increase Chinese clout in multilateral forums.
Will Western countries allow Chinese “wolf-warrior” diplomacy to take centre stage, or keep China at bay?
In all probability, India will try not to ruffle Chinese feathers notwithstanding the differences between the two on the issues of security, trade and supply chains shifting towards India. The Government of India, so far, has opted for a pragmatic diplomatic posture while keeping equidistance between the Western world and the China-Russia duo.
