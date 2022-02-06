The headline of yesterday's Asian Insider report on the Beijing Winter Olympics was inaccurate. It should be "Beijing first to host both Summer and Winter Games". We are sorry for the error.
The headline of yesterday's Asian Insider report on the Beijing Winter Olympics was inaccurate. It should be "Beijing first to host both Summer and Winter Games". We are sorry for the error.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 06, 2022, with the headline What it should have been. Subscribe