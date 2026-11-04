Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

What are the main issues and policies in New Zealand's election?

Nov 5 - New Zealanders vote on November 7 in an election dominated by the cost of living, housing, jobs, public services and how to deal with a more uncertain world.

The main contest is between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's centre-right National Party and the centre-left Labour Party. But under New Zealand's proportional system, smaller parties are likely to shape who forms the next government.

Here are the main issues dominating the debate:

COST OF LIVING

Inflation is 3.7%, unemployment is at its highest since 2015 and the economy has barely grown in three years. Many households say they are struggling to afford the basics.

National says fiscal restraint, lower taxes, cheaper energy and less red tape for business will lift incomes. It would also limit rises in local-government taxes.

Labour wants to cut healthcare, public transport and fuel costs, and take tougher action on price gouging by dominant companies. The Greens would lower taxes on low incomes, paid for partly by higher taxes on wealth and large companies.

The libertarian ACT party wants smaller government and deregulation. The populist New Zealand First is focused on power, supermarket and fuel prices, while the centrist Opportunity proposes shifting some tax from income to land.

HOUSING AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Property prices are about 17% below their peak, but affordability, rents and a shortage of social housing remain major concerns. Aging public assets have also raised questions about how to pay for better infrastructure.

National would ease planning rules, open more land for development and use new funding tools for infrastructure.

Labour supports a larger state role in building social housing, more stable funding for community providers and greater investment in public assets. The Greens also back more public housing, and add stronger tenant protections and more spending on public transport.

Te Pati Maori, which advocates for indigenous Maori rights, puts housing, health, education and Maori-led services at the centre of its campaign.

FOREIGN POLICY AND DEFENCE

New Zealand is juggling deep trade links with China against close security ties with Australia, the United States and other Western partners.

National supports a foreign policy based on trade, the rules-based order and close regional relationships. It wants more focus on defence and Pacific engagement, while arguing aid spending must be weighed against domestic priorities.

Labour stresses an independent foreign policy and support for international law. It also wants a bigger role in Pacific development and climate adaptation, and a gradual rise in overseas aid.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Floods, droughts and other extreme weather are raising costs, and pressure is growing to cut emissions. The main dispute is over how fast to move away from fossil fuels and who pays.

Labour, Opportunity and the Greens support cheaper public transport. Labour and the Greens also want more public support for renewable energy and a faster shift away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

National backs more renewable generation and faster project approvals. It says climate policy must protect affordable electricity, energy security and the competitiveness of farmers and exporters.

ACT says climate policy should keep costs low for households and businesses, and argues gas will remain important for electricity security.

AI AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Artificial intelligence has raised concerns about jobs, copyright, privacy, and deepfake misinformation. Parents and schools are also grappling with social-media harms such as bullying and exploitation.

Labour and the Greens favour stronger AI oversight and tougher rules for platforms. National stresses digital investment but has released fewer specific policies.

ACT supports action against deepfakes but is cautious of broad online restrictions, while Opportunity links technology to innovation and democratic participation. REUTERS