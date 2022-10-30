We were just trying to stay alive: Singaporean caught in Itaewon crowd crush

SINGAPORE – Having just arrived in Seoul on Saturday, a Singaporean ended in the middle of a massive crush of people that claimed at least 153 lives as Halloween festivities turned tragic later that night.

Mr Koh Ming En, 25, and two other Singaporeans had gone to the Itaewon district in South Korea’s capital city to enjoy the festivities, but he was soon separated from his friends and had to fend for himself.

Recalling his harrowing experience, the videographer told The Straits Times on Sunday: “At some points, people were being pushed like a ‘wave’. There were people losing their balance. My friends and I were panicking and we were just trying our best to stay alive in the crowd.”

As they tried to find a way to get away, the trio reached a slope that led to an exit, but amid the burgeoning crowd, Mr Koh was pressed against a wall and lost sight of his friends.

Mr Koh said he was also finding it hard to breathe from being sandwiched between people.

He then saw a ledge about half a storey from the ground and climbed onto it, hoping to enter a bar from its balcony, but he was stopped by a bouncer.

“When I was standing up on the ledge... there were hands reaching out to me from below, wanting me to pull them up. I tried but couldn’t do it because it was dangerous,” said Mr Koh.

Holding on to what looked like a wire, he inched along the ledge and reached an area that was relatively spacious. But he could not get back to the ground as it was too high to jump down.

Mr Koh decided to slide down a sloping shophouse roof that was near the ledge and jumped on some rubbish bags before making it out to safety.

“I was the last one to get out. Both my friends were not hurt. I suffered some cuts, but it was nothing compared to those who fainted or even got stepped on. I can’t imagine what would have happened if we had continued staying there. We could have died,” he said.