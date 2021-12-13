Washington Report Podcast: Democracy summit exclusion will not hurt US-Singapore strategic relationship

Washington Report Ep 27: Democracy summit exclusion will not hurt US-Singapore strategic relationship
09:53 mins
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in the United States in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:35 Exclusion of Singapore in the recent democracy summit hosted by US President Joe Biden
02:15 China brands US democracy a "weapon of mass destruction"
04:08 Scale of one of the largest and deadliest tornado outbreaks in the US
06:01 Rising tensions between Russia and the US
Produced by: Nirmal Ghosh (nirmal@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
