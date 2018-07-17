Walkout by opposition in KL Parliament

The first sitting of Malaysia's Parliament since the May 9 election saw opposition Barisan Nasional and Parti Islam SeMalaysia MPs stage a brief walkout as retired judge Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof was being sworn in as Speaker.

They jeered and said the new Pakatan Harapan government had appointed him without giving the 14 days of notice required.

But the MPs returned to take their oaths. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad described the walkout as "sandiwara" (drama).

Today, the King, Sultan Muhammad V, will open the session with a speech setting out the government's agenda.

