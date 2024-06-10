Voter support for Japan PM Kishida slips to new low, NHK poll shows

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listens during a joint statement with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2024. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
Updated
Jun 10, 2024, 08:13 PM
Published
Jun 10, 2024, 08:13 PM

TOKYO - Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid by three points to 21%, the lowest since he took office in 2021, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday, denting his chances of winning a party leadership race later this year.

Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to hold a leadership election in September, and the winner is all but assured to be the next premier because of the party's majority in parliament's powerful lower chamber.

The disapproval rating for Kishida's government notched up five points from May to 60% in the NHK survey conducted from June 7-9, outpacing his support rate by nearly three to one.

Kishida's popularity has been slipping since late last year following reports that some LDP factions failed to report hundreds of millions of yen from fundraising events. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top