Voices from the streets

Worried about changes, what they may bring

ADRIAN LAM, 29

Events organiser

By Hong Kong standards, event organiser Adrian Lam earns a decent salary. He goes on holidays at least twice a year, eats out at a nice restaurant at least twice a month and has spare cash for savings.

But he has attended nearly every mass rally in the last month, driven by a fear of what the extradition Bill would mean for the city.

"There are people like us, whose family has worked in the mainland, who know what the system is like there," he said, a reference to what many call an "opaque" legal system.

"It's not just about preventing the law from getting passed. It's also about what it means to be a Hong Konger," he said. "I worry about what is happening to our culture and our way of life."

He firmly disagrees that other countries should step in as this is a matter for residents of the city.

"Some are calling for sanctions against China or even for Britain to help. What they don't understand is that if there are sanctions, it is our economy that suffers which, in turn, affects our livelihoods," he said.

Elizabeth Law

Reminding govt that people still have a say

HEDY NG, 21

Student

As vice-president of a student union, Greater China Studies major Hedy Ng understands the power of mass action.

The student at the Education University of Hong Kong has been helping to provide emotional support for peers and other fellow protesters as the movement moves into its first month.

She said: "We cannot afford to lose even one person. People may be feeling very tired and don't know what else they can do because there seems to be no change, so we are working to keep their spirits up."

She said that her political awakening came during the Umbrella Movement in 2014, but she became more involved only after political figures like Joshua Wong went to prison.

"The government's attitude to us now is an indication of how they think they can just push things through, but we need to remind them that the people still have a say."

She added that she sees herself as stepping out to maintain freedom in Hong Kong.

"Having the voice of the young people (on our side), we need to call for universal suffrage. This way, there can be a true reform of the system and, hopefully, things can really change."

Elizabeth Law

Taking on 'burden' for next generation

YANIS WONG, 19

Film student

The night after protesters stormed the Legislative Council (LegCo) on July 1 and struck deep into Hong Kong's political heart, film student Yanis Wong cried herself to sleep.

She was outside the LegCo complex and worried for her peers who had rammed down the glass walls, but was also shocked at how the peaceful protests against the extradition Bill had taken a violent turn.

"Hong Kongers like peace, we don't like violence," she said.

But the protesters had lashed out as they were frustrated and angry at the government for ignoring them, she added.

"We don't have a lot of hope for the future, so there's nothing to lose. What has happened in the past month is good, but it is just the beginning," she said.

She and other young protesters have risen up in opposition against the proposed extradition Bill that will allow suspects to be sent to mainland China, which they believe will erode Hong Kong's autonomy.

Ms Wong had her first taste of civil disobedience when she was 14 years old and attending secondary school.

Her older sisters had taken her to the Occupy Central sit-in in 2014. At those demonstrations, the teenager tasted the sting of tear gas, but also gained the realisation that freedoms and beliefs were things that one had to fight for.

"The older generation have more responsibilities. They say 'keep a low profile and focus on your work'. But if we don't do anything, things will be even more difficult for the next generation. I'm scared, but this burden and responsibility has fallen to us," she said.

Danson Cheong

Fight is for HK way of life

ALAN CHENG, 27

Venture capitalist

Dressed in a tailored suit and a shiny Rolex on his wrist, Mr Alan Cheng, 27, does not look like the typical young Hong Konger taking part in the fierce protests on the territory.

But that does not mean he feels any less strongly about the government's proposed extradition Bill, which he described in stark terms as the "death of Hong Kong", its identity, and way of life.

"Being 'Hong Kongese' is a kind of civilisation, a different culture, and having different values," he said, separating his compatriots from those on the mainland.

Mr Cheng, who has lived in San Jose in the United States for the past three years, says he has always had a keen interest in public service, adding that this was inculcated in him when he attended a Catholic primary school in Hong Kong as a boy.

Now a member of the Northern California Hong Kong Club, he helped organise a protest march in San Francisco against the Bill on June 9.

But he flew back late last month to "see how he could be of help", pointing out that it broke his heart to find out that young protesters had reportedly committed suicide over the controversial legislation.

"I've not been able to eat and sleep well for three weeks... these lives should not have been wasted," he said.

Mr Cheng took part in the Hong Kong protests on July 1, and intends to stay on until the end of the month.

Hong Kong was promised autonomy by Britain and China in 1984, he said.

"We are not asking for anything more," he added.

Danson Cheong