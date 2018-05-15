Violent storms in India kill at least 86

NEW DELHI • The Indian authorities said yesterday that at least 86 people were killed and over 100 injured in a fresh wave of violent sandstorms and thunderstorms that battered vast swathes of the country.

Winds of over 100kmh struck parts of north, east and south India on Sunday, uprooting trees and electricity pylons and damaging houses, officials from federal and state disaster management agencies said.

Hail, wind and thunderstorms brought down walls, trees and power pylons in Uttar Pradesh state, killing 48 people, Mr T. P. Gupta of the state disaster management department said.

Eight people drowned in the state’s Barabanki district after their boat capsized in a river due to strong winds. Mr Gupta said 80 people were injured by the gusts that flattened nearly 40 houses across India’s most populous state.

The country has been gripped by a freak weather system since the beginning of the month, with many parts of the country experiencing extreme conditions. Similar storms hit the region every year, but this year has been the deadliest in decades.

Just 10 days ago, a sandstorm left more than 130 dead - most of them in Agra, the city of the Taj Mahal.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, 14 people, including four children, were killed on Sunday after lightning struck a house in the state capital Kolkata.

Lightning bolts killed 12 people in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, while two people died in both Bihar state and the Indian capital New Delhi.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was closed for more than two hours because of the winds, with 70 flights diverted.

Andhra Pradesh was also hit by more than 40,000 lightning bolts on May 1, killing 14 people in a matter of hours.

