Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HANOI, Nov 19 - Vietnam and Russia agreed to deepen cooperation in energy during talks between leaders of the two countries on the sideline of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, the Vietnamese government said.

• Russian President Putin told Vietnamese President To Lam at the meeting on Wednesday that Moscow is willing to share energy development experience, technologies and help Vietnam with training, the government said in a statement

• The two leaders discussed expanding collaboration in oil and gas, where Russian firms have been active in Vietnam for decades through joint ventures and offshore projects

• They also agreed to promote new areas of cooperation, including renewable and nuclear energy development

• Vietnam is moving ahead with plans to revive its civilian nuclear power program to meet soaring electricity demand

• The two leaders also pledged to strengthen broader economic, trade and investment links

• Russia this week staged its most significant deployment of military aircraft across East Asia in possibly more than a decade, coinciding with the APEC meeting, with flights by strategic bombers flanked by long-range tankers that eventually landed in Vietnam’s Danang Airport REUTERS