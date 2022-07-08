Video: Japan former PM Shinzo Abe shot just a minute into rally speech

TOKYO - Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while speaking at a rally on Friday (July 8) in Nara in western Japan.

The 67-year-old politician later died in hospital.

A suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, has been arrested and his gun seized. He is from Nara and a former member of the maritime self-defence force, say Japanese media reports.

The attack was captured on camera by public broadcaster NHK.

NHK showed a video of Mr Abe campaigning for LDP candidate Kei Sato, a current member of the Upper House running for re-election in Nara on Sunday. He was addressing passers-by near Yamato-Saidaiji Station on the Kintetsu Line.

He was speaking when two shots rang out. Security officials were then seen tackling a man, dressed in a grey T-shirt and khaki pants, on the ground. Footage showed the man tossing aside what appears to be a crudely made gun.

