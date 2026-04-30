Vessel carrying grain Ukraine says stolen by Russia won't unload in Israel, media report

TEL AVIV, April 30 - A vessel carrying grain that Ukraine says was stolen by Russia will not unload in Israel, Israeli media reported on Thursday, after Kyiv requested Israel to seize the cargo.

The Jerusalem Post and other outlets cited a statement from Israel's Grain Importers Association saying that the company importing the grain had been forced to turn away the vessel.

Zenziper, the company reportedly importing the grains, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Ukraine and Israel traded diplomatic barbs this week as Kyiv condemned what it said were purchases of grain produced in Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia. It threatened sanctions against those attempting to profit from the grain.

Kyiv considers all grain produced in the five regions that Russia is occupying, including Crimea, to be stolen and has protested over its export by Russian firms to other countries.

Moscow claims the five regions as part of its territory. They are internationally recognised as Ukrainian. Moscow has not commented on the legal status of grain collected in them.

Israel's foreign ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein on Wednesday wrote on X that Kyiv had yet to provide any evidence the grain was stolen. Marmorstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about the status of the cargo. REUTERS